Is Taylor Swift releasing new music this month?

That is what fans are speculating after the 29-year-old pop star surprised them on Friday at midnight by sharing on her Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts an image of a pastel sky and clouds, and also promoted the date "4.26."

She is also promoting the URL http://apriltwentysix.com/, which leads to her official website, which now features a countdown clock that counts down to April 26. In true Swift fashion, it was posted exactly 13 days before the final date. Thirteen is her lucky number.

On Saturday, Swift posted another cryptic photo of a heart-shaped pink diamond cluster ring and captioned the pic, "4.26."