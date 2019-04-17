Getty Images
Time released its 2019 list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World on Wednesday, and fans definitely recognized a few familiar faces.
Taylor Swift, Chrissy Teigen, Ariana Grande, Emilia Clarke, Lady Gaga, Brie Larson, Dwayne Johnson, Sandra Oh, Regina King and BTS were just a few of the superstars to make the coveted list. Mahershala Ali, Yalitza Aparicio, Glenn Close, Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines, Spike Lee, Rami Malek, Ryan Murphy, Khalid, Gayle King, Richard Madden and Hasan Minhaj also received the recognition.
Of course, the list wasn't comprised of just celebrities. It also included figures from the political world—including Michelle Obama, Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump—and a few athletes, including LeBron James, Alex Morgan and Tiger Woods. In addition, executives like Disney's Bob Iger and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg were named honorees as were activists like Greta Thunberg. A few fashion leaders made the list, too—including Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller, who designed Meghan Markle's wedding dress.
Several celebrities also wrote profiles about the honorees. For instance, Shawn Mendes penned Swift's bit, and Leonardo DiCaprio wrote a piece about Jane Goodall.
"Taylor makes anyone older feel young again and anyone young feel they can do anything," the "Stitches" singer wrote. "It's so rare and so special. If there is one thing I want to achieve in my career and life, it's that."
Priyanka Chopra also wrote a profile about lawyers Menaka Guruswamy and Arundhati Katju, and Justin Timberlake wrote a bit for Woods.
