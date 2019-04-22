Taylor Swift is probably thinking, "look what you made me do" as she rocked a fresh 'do on Monday.

The 29-year-old Reputation singer recently switched up her hairstyle and dyed her ends bright pink. Swifties might recall she debuted Barbie pink strands at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Although, it went unnoticed since she styled her hair in a high pony and it was more sparse. However, it seems she's been loving the playful color, because it looks like she added more pink to her tips.

If anything, her rosy hair color matches the vibe and color-scheme of her latest Instagram posts, which have sparked rumors that new music is coming soon.

On Monday, fans caught a glimpse her her colorful 'do, as she stepped out in New York City wearing a vibrant floral blouse and matching shorts.

While Swifties are crossing their fingers that the 29-year-old pop star drops her supposed tunes, which many believe she's dropping on April 26 after she shared several cryptic posts, others are theorizing she's launching a clothing line.