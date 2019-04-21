Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Aren't Shy About Their Love During Kanye West's Sunday Service

Is that the hot weather at Coachella 2019 or just Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott? It's both, but mostly the latter.

The parents of 14-month-old Stormi Webster packed on the PDA on Easter while heading to Kanye West's star-studded Sunday Service at Coachella. The Kylie Cosmetics owner shared some photos on her Instagram Story from her morning in the desert, but one in particular was especially sweet.

Kylie posted a picture of herself sharing a smooch with the Astroworld rapper. She wore a cream-colored dress and Yeezys while Scott had on an open black button-down shirt with a white tee underneath it.

Their PDA comes less than 24 hours after sharing some blush-worthy back and forth moments on Saturday. Scott posted a photo of himself on Instagram Saturday night and he wore some medieval garb making him look like a knight in shining armor. He posed in front of a matte Bentley and channeled his inner Game of Thrones fan.

"House of Flame Son of lord Jacques B Webster the 1st  Husband of the Goddess K," he captioned the images. "Protector of the Seven Kingdoms Blatt."

The 21-year-old tends to refer to Scott as her "hubby" and she's his "wifey."

Her two responses in the comments section exemplified that she was pretty pleased with his new look and how he described himself.

"Oh lord Webster!" she wrote first.

Kylie then added moments later, "Protect my realm."

The couple showed off their love during weekend one of Coachella as well. They arrived in Indio, Calif. on their private jet and Kylie posted a picture of them kissing on the steps of their plane. The two of them were also seen holding hands on the grounds of the festival.

The Sunday Service only occurred during the second weekend of Coachella, making it a highly anticipated show and gathering for festival goers. Most of the KarJenner family was in attendance at the services.

Kim Kardashian proudly supported her husband and their daughter North West made a cameo in Kim's social media videos, too. Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompsonwere also there. Fellow celebrities included Ty Dolla $ign2 ChainzChance the Rapper, DMX and La La Anthony

The service was streamed on YouTube for the first time and allowed viewers to get an up-close and personal look at what the music is really like. However, it was filmed through a peephole, which quickly turned the show into a viral meme.

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

