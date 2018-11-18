Kylie Jenner could not have been prouder of her beau Travis Scott for launching his own music festival and judging from their baby girl Stormi Webster's smile, she was pretty stoked to be part of the excitement as well.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and cosmetics mogul brought their nine-month-old daughter along to support the rapper at his inaugural one-day Astroworld Festival, named after his new album, outside of NRG Park in Houston on Saturday. Travis headlined the event, whose lineup also included performers such as Lil Wayne and Post Malone.

Kylie posted on her Instagram page four adorable photos of Travis holding Stormi, who looks as happy as can be in her dad's arms.

"Only the people around you really know how hard you work," Kylie wrote. "I love to watch you make all your dreams come true. Your first festival. We're so proud of you. We love you."

"I love u wifey," Travis commented.