Cardi B is not only known for her chart-topping music and grandiose performances, but she's also famous for her audacious style.

The "I Like It" rapper's larger-than-life personality blends perfectly with her fearless fashion, making her a style icon of this generation.

From over-the-top dresses (like the one she wore to the 2019 Grammys) to her sultry two-pieces (like the cowgirl couture get-up she wore to the 2019 Rodeo Houston), she's not afraid to push the boundaries.

Luckily, her go-to stylist, Kollin Carter, knows how to bring her bomb-ass outfits to life. He's been dressing Bardi to the nines for quite some time, so we have him to thank for most of her swoon-worthy ensembles. We're talking her Moschino, Bryan Hearns, Dolce & Gabbana and many more designer 'fits.

Whether the 26-year-old star is performing on stage or casually walking the New York City streets, she makes it her runway. Simply put, she's always ready for her close-up.