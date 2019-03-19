Cardi Bis making money moves!

The rapper will be making her big screen debut when she stars alongside actresses Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu in the film Hustlers. Not to forget the rest of the star-studded cast, which includes Riverdale star Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Mercedes Ruehl. Per the press release, Cardi and her team of fierce co-stars play a team of former exotic dancers who "band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients."

Interestingly enough, the plot of the movie is largely inspired by a viral New York Magazine article that detailed the true story of how a group of women conned the men they once serviced.

In the film, which will begin filming in New York City on March 22, Lopez will play the ringleader of the infamous group, something that director Lorene Scafaria is overjoyed by. "There is no other actor who could embody this raw and dynamic character with such complexity, humanity and intelligence. It's always been her. She's f--king Jennifer Lopez," Scafaria previously said.