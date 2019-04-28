See Ariana Grande's Most Daring Looks of All Time

Ariana Grande has become a style icon over the years.

Whether she's on the stage or on the red carpet, the "Thank U, Next" singer loves to push the fashion limits in daring ensembles. From high heels to cut-out dresses, fans love Grande's sense of style. In just a few days, Grande is up for nine awards at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The 25-year-old singer is nominated for Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Billboard Chart Achievement Award, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist and Top Social Artist at the May 1 ceremony.

As we gear up for the award show, we're hoping Grande hits the red carpet and serves another iconic fashion moment, like the one she gave us at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards!