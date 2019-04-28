See Ariana Grande's Most Daring Looks of All Time

David Becker/Getty Images
Ariana Grande has become a style icon over the years.
Whether she's on the stage or on the red carpet, the "Thank U, Next" singer loves to push the fashion limits in daring ensembles. From high heels to cut-out dresses, fans love Grande's sense of style. In just a few days, Grande is up for nine awards at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The 25-year-old singer is nominated for Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Billboard Chart Achievement Award, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist and Top Social Artist at the May 1 ceremony.
As we gear up for the award show, we're hoping Grande hits the red carpet and serves another iconic fashion moment, like the one she gave us at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards!
In celebration of her Billboard honors, we're looking back at Grande's most daring looks of all time! Let's take a trip down fashion lane with these style moments!
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG
Coachella Cool
The Grammy winner hit the Coachella stage in this glittery number during her headlining performance in April 2019.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande
Tour Style
Lady in red! The singer took the stage during her opening night concert of her Sweetener World Tour in this stylish red ensemble, complete with red hot boots!
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billboard
"Loofah of the Year"
For the Billboard Women in Music 2018 event in December, Grande donned a lavender Christian Siriano dress. "loofah of the year," Grande captioned a photo of herself in the outfit.
Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Wicked Wardrobe
While performing for the TV special, A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway, Grande dressed up in this green number, complete with green lipstick and eye makeup.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV
God Is a Woman
Golden goddess! Grande performed in this golden outfit at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.
Young Money / Cash Money
Bikini Besties
Grande teamed up with Nicki Minaj for the song "Bed," both donning bikinis in the track's music video.
John Shearer/Getty Images
Met Gala Debut
Grande made her Met Gala debut in May 2018, walking the red carpet in Sistine Chapel-inspired Vera Wang dress. "I'm wearing Vera Wang," she told E! News on the carpet. "I'm very happy to be her date tonight...this is a painting I'm wearing."
Shortly before making her debut at the 2018 fashion event, which had the theme "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," Grande hinted at her ethereal dress on Instagram, sharing of picture of Michelangelo's The Last Judgement.
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
"Gumdrop" Glamour
"I look like a gumdrop, is it OK?" Grande joked with Jimmy Fallon in May 2018 while appearing on The Tonight Show.
In response, the late-night host told the singer she looked like the "most beautiful gumdrop."
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella
Surprise Performance
In April 2018, Grande made a surprise appearance at Coachella, performing her song "No Tears Left to Cry" in this purple ensemble.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Lovely in Lace
Grande donned a lace crop top for the 2016 American Music Awards red carpet, pairing the top with white pants and a snatched ponytail.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ponytail Perfection
Grande worked her signature pony in this American Music Awards look in 2016. The artist took the stage at the ceremony to perform "Side to Side" with Nicki Minaj.
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Overalls Outfit
While on the red carpet at the Hairspray Live! press junket in Nov. 2016, Grande paired overalls with a bralette.
David Becker/Getty Images
Billboard Beauty
The Nickelodeon alum wore this blue Atelier Versace dress to the Billboard Music Awards in May 2016.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS
Grammys Goddess
In Feb. 2015, Grande hit the red carpet at the Grammys in this asymmetrical Versace dress.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
See-Through Sensation
For one of her performances at the American Music Awards in Nov. 2014, Grande donned a see-through lace dress.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Lady in Red
Grande brought the glamour in this red sequined gown at the 2013 American Music Awards.
