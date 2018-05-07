EXCLUSIVE!

Ariana Grande's 2018 Met Gala Debut Has Left Us With No Tears to Cry

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 7, 2018 4:49 PM

Ariana Grande has us in a state of mind we want to be in like all the time! 

Fresh off the release of comeback single "No Tears Left to Cry," the pop star attended her first-ever Met Gala on Monday in New York City. Ariana followed the event's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," in an ethereal gown by Vera Wang. She completed the look with a massive white bow perched atop her signature ponytail. 

She told E! News on the red carpet, "I'm wearing Vera Wang. I'm very happy to be her date tonight... This is a painting I'm wearing." 

Ahead of her highly-anticipated arrival, Grande teased her inspiration for tonight's ensemble by sharing a photo of Michelangelo's The Last Judgement, which is said to depict the second coming of Christ and God's final judgement on humanity. 

2018 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

Ariana Grande, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images

Grande, 24, has mostly avoided the spotlight in recent months. Following the May 2017 bombing at her concert in Manchester, Ariana took some time to recover from the "trauma" manager Scooter Braun said she suffered as a result. The singer made her first public appearance in six months at an Oscars after party in early March.  

Ariana's fourth studio album is titled Sweetener and is expected to be released this summer. As she teased to us, music lovers should expect the "unexpected."

Enjoy the evening, Ari! 

For complete coverage of the 2018 Met Gala, watch E! News Tuesday, May 8 at 7 and 11 p.m.!

