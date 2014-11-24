Last Chance to Vote!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Siwas Dance Pop RevolutionPeople's Choice AwardsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Ariana Grande Shows Some Skin in Sexy See-Through Dress for 2014 AMAs Performance

Get the scoop on the singer's performance of "Love Me Harder"

By Brett Malec Nov 24, 2014 2:37 AMTags
MusicAriana GrandeAmerican Music Awards
Ariana Grande, American Music Awards 2014Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ariana Grande is showing off her sexy side!

While performing at the 2014 American Music Awards Sunday, the 21-year-old singer hit the stage in a sizzling black lace gown that showed off lots of skin. Grande looked elegant yet sexy in the floor-length dress that was see through. Under the hot getup, Grande sported high-waisted black panties and a black bra top. Meanwhile, Grande had her hair pulled back per her signature ponytail style.

Grande began her performance with a soulful, jazz-style rendition of her pop hit "Problem" set only to piano music. No big bass, no flashing lights, just raw, stripped-down vocal talent.

PICS: See Ariana with other stars' hairdos!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After belting out "Problem," Grande went into a similarly styled rendition of "Break Free." Grande had the AMAs audience captivated with her amazing voice.

Finally, Grande performed her latest single "Love Me Harder" featuring The Weeknd. At one point during the song, Grande turned around on stage to show the audience her backside as The Weeknd belted out his verse (that booty!).

During "Love Me Harder," Grande's older brother Frankie Grande was shown rocking out in the audience to his sister's hit. The Big Brother star flashed a giant smile while dancing and singing along to the lyrics.

When the jam was over, Grande and The Weeknd shared a sweet hug as the crowd cheered for the performance.

PHOTOS: See all the arrivals at the 2014 AMAs!

Trending Stories

1

Rugby Player Jannie du Plessis' Baby Son Dies in Drowning Accident

2

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

3
Exclusive

How Jake Gyllenhaal Feels About Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

4

Go Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Family Birthday Trip

5

Vanessa Bryant Ordered to Turn Over Therapy Records Amid Lawsuit