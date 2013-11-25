Vote Now!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Paris HiltonPeople's Choice AwardsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Ariana Grande's 2013 American Music Awards Performance Earns Praise From Lady Gaga and Ciara

Singer also got a standing ovation

By Lily Harrison Nov 25, 2013 5:52 AMTags
Lady GagaAriana GrandeAmerican Music Awards
Ariana Grande, 2013 American Music Awards PerformancesKevin Winter/Getty Images

Ariana Grande nearly brought the house down at the 2013 American Music Awards!

The young starlet performed an almost acoustic version of her single off of Yours Truly called "Tattooed Heart."

Armed with just a mic and slinky red sequined gown, Grande channeled Motown in what quickly became the most talked about AMAs moment.

Grande's powerhouse voice even wowed Lady Gaga and Ciara, who both applauded the singer and gave a standing ovation.

 And that wasn't the only highlight of the 20-year-old's evening.

NEWS: Check out all the winners at the 2013 AMAs

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Grande took home the award for Best New Artist and thanked her legions of fans for helping her earn the top honor.

Shortly after accepting the award, the singer took to Twitter to share how grateful she was for of all the support from her devotees.

"That was the most nerve wracking thing ever and I haven't had access to my phone all day but hi y'allllll love u," she wrote.

But she didn't end there. Grande (adorably) added, "oh gawd I haven't had my phone all night but thank you thank you thank you, such an exciting night & I owe it to u all. love u with all my [heart].

"I love you guys so so so much. That's all I've been thinking. Thank you times a million."

Now that's a night to remember!

PHOTOS: Check out the 2013 American Music Awards red carpet arrivals!

Trending Stories

1

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

2

Every Time Shailene Woodley Has Reminded Us She's Alternative AF

3
Exclusive

See Inside Jeannie Mai's Travel-Themed Baby Shower

4

How Scott Disick Felt Seeing Kourtney & Travis at Friend's Wedding

5

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over