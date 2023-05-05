The Truth About Queen Camilla's Life Before She Ended Up With King Charles III

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Wants Camilla to Be Queen Consort

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have been married for 18 years. But to one degree or another, they've been by each other's side for 50.

Their April 9, 2005, nuptials at Windsor Guildhall marked the start of a new chapter in their epic love story, but it was just one momentous stop on a journey that will find them at Westminster Abbey on May 6, when Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, will officially be crowned king and queen.

Yet think how easily it all could have gone south, not least because they used to be married to other people—and Charles hails from a family that historically held the reins rather tightly when it came to who was considered a suitable mate for one of their own.

With each well into their 50s and the confrontation-averse Charles content to just continue on as they were, there had been no certainty that they would ever become husband and wife. But despite the couple's rocky reception in earlier days, seemingly anyone who's spent time with Charles and Camilla thinks he made the right move—for himself and the United Kingdom—by tying the knot.