Jennifer Lopez's "Medicine" Music Video Is a Carnival of Couture

Mon., Apr. 8, 2019

Jennifer Lopez

Got the Monday blues? Jennifer Lopez's new music video for "Medicine" may be just the cure.

The 49-year-old singer debuted the four-minute clip on Sunday's episode of World of Dance

The music video transports viewers to a glamorous carnival, where it's less about the cotton candy and more about the couture. One of the first opening scenes shows Lopez riding a decked-out carousel in a glitzy cowgirl outfit. Fans also see her take on the role of a fortune-teller and dance in a hall of mirrors. In addition, she wears a white gown that's so extravagant it could give her Second Act premiere dress a run for its money.

But that's not all this video offers. It also shows Lopez pole dancing and rocking out on a runway. However, she's not the only star to appear in the music video. French Motana, who is also featured in the song, can be spotted jamming out, too. What's more, fire-eaters, acrobats and many other performers help bring this carnival theme to life.

Watch the music video to see all the glitz and glamour.

This year has certainly been a wild ride for Lopez. Not only is she gearing up for a brand-new tour, but she also recently got engaged to Alex Rodriguez. In addition, she's currently a judge on World of Dance and is working on her new movie Hustlers.

We can't wait to see what she does next.

