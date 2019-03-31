Jennifer Lopez Showcases Killer Abs in Pink Bikini

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 31, 2019 9:17 AM

Jennifer Lopez, Bikini, Abs, Instagram

Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's latest Instagram photo may inspire you to throw away that delicious donut and do like, 700 crunches.

In the image, posted on Sunday, the 49-year-old actress and pop star showcases her amazing rock-hard abs while wearing a skimpy bright pink bikini, paired with her signature shades.

Lopez's fiancé Alex Rodriguez was definitely impressed. So were Lenny Kravitz and a slew of other fans.

"I'm a hustler baby... I just want you to know... #Ramona on fire," she wrote. "On set and in character for #hustlersmovie #stxentertainment."

Lopez's upcoming film Hustlers is about a group of former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. J.Lo plays their leader. The movie was inspired by a viral New York Magazine article.

Photos

Jennifer Lopez's Best Looks

The film also stars Cardi B, who is making her big screen debut and used to work as a stripper in real life, as well as Riverdale star Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles and Constance Wu.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Instagram

Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

Hustlers is set for release in 2020.

