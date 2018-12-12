Jennifer Lopez's Red Carpet Dress Will Leave You Breathless

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 7:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Lopez

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez just redefined what it means to be "pretty in pink."

The "I'm Real" singer looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet at the premiere for her new film Second Act. She stars in it alongside This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia, Vanessa Hudgens and Leah Remini

J.Lo let her outfit do all the talking at the event as she wore a hot pink Giambattista Valli dress that was short in the front and floor-length in the back. It also featured a very long train that looked like it continued for miles.  Her Jimmy Choo bag and shoes perfectly complemented the dress, as did her Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

She wore her hair atop her head in a simple and sleek bun. If anyone could put the look into one word, it's simply "Wow."

Photos

Jennifer Lopez's Best Roles

Alex Rodriguez, J.Lo's loving boyfriend, posted a picture on Instagram of the two of them getting ready to leave for the premiere. The two of them were all smiles and looked ready to hit the carpet already. A-Rod and J.Lo's Christmas tree decorating looked fun enough as it is, but this is a whole other ballgame. 

Second Act's official Instagram page shared a video of "the Queen" herself arriving at the venue in New York City for the big event.

On Tuesday, J.Lo got emotional on an episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon when talking about directing her 10-year-old daughter Emme in a music video. It's the singer's first time directing a music video, which made it an even more special experience. The song "Limitless" was written by Sia for Second Act, and J.Lo explained what it meant to her to have her daughter appear in it.

"I said no for a long time and then finally I said yes. and I said, 'Baby, are you sure?  You can't, halfway through, say you're tired. We have to do it.' When I tell you, she was so amazing and I was so proud," she told Jimmy Fallon. "I forgot that I was directing my first video, it was all about her. It was all about her."

Although "Limitless" was all about Emme, tonight's premiere red carpet was all about you, J.Lo!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jennifer Garner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Trends of 2018

2018's Best Celebrity Fashion Trends From Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid and More

ESC: Pink Trend

Kim Kardashian and More Celebs Prove Pink Is the Color of the Year

ESC: Best Dressed, Margot Robbie

Proof Margot Robbie Is the Queen of the Red Carpet

ESC: Best Dressed, Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie's Best Looks

ESC: Street Style: Gigi Hadid

Celeb's Best Street Style

ESC: Taylor Swift, MET Gala 2016

Taylor Swift's Best Looks

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.