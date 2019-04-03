Everywhere you look, there's another joke being told, another person raking Lori Loughlin over the coals for her alleged involvement in a massive college-admissions racket.

Plenty of her fellow deep-pocketed celebrities have been in on the raking, too, from Rob Loweand Alec Baldwin to all the late-night talk show hosts.

But Loughlin needs to look no further than to the group of actors she spent the most storied part of her career with to find people who don't want to see her pilloried in the village square.

"Where there's a lot of heart, there's a lot of love—and a loving family sticks together no matter what," said Candace Cameron Bure, in a speech that could have been scripted for her by Danny Tanner, alongside Jodi Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger and some of their newer co-stars at the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards on March 23, where Fuller House was named Favorite Funny TV Show. "They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other, and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets."