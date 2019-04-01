Bristol Palin Announces She's Leaving Teen Mom OG

Bristol Palin's time on Teen Mom OG is coming to a close. And no, this isn't an April Fools' Day joke (or so she says).

The 28-year-old made the big announcement on Instagram on Monday evening and explained why she decided to step away from the show after one year.

"Teen mom OG wasn't a fit for me, it took away my peace.. and honestly - my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford," the mom of three wrote. "$ doesn't impress me, I don't entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction."

Bristol praised her fellow co-stars in the show, who include Catelynn Baltierra, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and Cheyenne Floyd. "I have love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors!!" she concluded the caption.