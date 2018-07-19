Bristol Palin Joins Cast of Teen Mom OG

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
There's a new teen mom in town!
According to multiple outlets, none other than Bristol Palin is set to join the cast of MTV's Teen Mom OG for season 8. The casting announcement comes on the heels of Farrah Abraham's contentious departure from the long-running reality TV series.
Ever since mom Sarah Palin ran for Vice President of the United States in 2008, fans have witnessed Bristol's evolution from a teenager with a newborn baby to a proud mother-of-three. The 27-year-old gave birth to 9-year-old son Tripp Johnston at the age of 17, and has since welcomed 2-year-old daughter Sailor Meyer and 1-year-old daughter Atlee Meyer.
In February, Palin's husband, U.S. Marine veteran Dakota Meyer, filed for divorce after almost two years of marriage.
Of course, Palin is no stranger to the ups and downs of reality television. She previously appeared on Dancing With the Stars, where she finished in third place, and starred in the Lifetime show Bristol Palin: Life's a Tripp. She'd go on to compete on an all-star season of Dancing With the Stars in 2012.
In a recent Instagram post, Bristol reflected on her first pregnancy: "10 years ago this week—my life took the biggest possible turn. I was 17 and a junior in high school... It took hearing your heartbeat for a positive pregnancy test to really mean anything to me, and took holding you in my arms to realize my life was going to be changed forever."
The Ashley's Reality TV Roundup reports that Bristol is already filming.
Previously confirmed cast members include Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood. It's also reported that The Challenge star Cheyenne Floyd is also set to join Teen Mom OG.
TMZ was first to break the story.