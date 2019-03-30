Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Have a Family Fun Day at Yankees Game

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 30, 2019 2:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Play ball!

Alex Rodriguez is ecstatic Major League Baseball is finally in season again and on Saturday, two days after opening day 2019, the retired New York Yankees star player returned to his former home of Yankee Stadium on Saturday with his family in tow—his daughter Natasha and Ella, his fiancée Jennifer Lopez and her twins, Max and Emme. Joining them was J.Lo's producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

The group watched the Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles from the best seats—located in the front row behind home plate.

"A perfect Saturday afternoon. Family. Friends. And a game at @yankees Stadium! #PinstripePride#NYC #BronxBombers#HomeSweetHome @mlb @jlo @egt239," A-Rod wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie of him with his family.

Read

Let's Compare Jennifer Lopez's 5 Engagement Rings

Lopez, a Yankees fan and Bronx native, had actually met A-Rod for the first time in 2005 on the field at Shea Stadium, former home of rival New York City team the Mets, when the Yankees were the visiting team. She was accompanied by third husband Marc Anthony, the twins' father.

Rodriguez and Lopez, who got engaged earlier this month on a tropical vacation, have often spent time together with all their kids. See more of their adorable blended family photos. 

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Kids, Yankee Stadium

Instagram / Alex Rodriguez

Play Ball!

J.Lo and A-Rod watch the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on day two of the 2019 MLB season.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Family

Instagram

A-Rod's Biggest Fans

To promote his limited edition baseball bats, A-Rod and J.Lo's cute fam take a swing at a group photo on July 16.

Alex Rodriguez, Kids

Instagram

Jersey Status

A-Rod and J.Lo have their kids' backs! In Manhattan, A-Rod's daughters are spotted sporting New York Yankees jerseys with their dad's number 13 and Jennifer's signature nickname.

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Family

Instagram

Idaho Idols

The iconic posse takes a trip to Idaho in late June for some refreshing family time.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Family

Instagram

Family First

"#familiaprimero," writes the Maid in Manhattan star on a sweet pic of the family supporting Emme, 10, Ella, 10, and Natasha, 13, at their Wednesday night dance recital. J.Lo's ex, Marc Anthony, also made an appearance at the show to cheer on his little girl.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Family

Instagram

Snuggle Bundle

The Boy Next Door actress and the former baseball shortstop cuddle up with three of their little angles in June.

Article continues below

Max Muniz, Emme Muniz, Ella Alexander, Natasha Alexander

Instagram

Backseat Bunch

"Morning school run..." writes the "El Anillo" singer on an Insta pic of her backseat kiddies from March.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Family

Instagram

PJ Party

J.Lo posts a fun, festive pic of the PJ-clad family for the holidays, writing on Instagram, "Hope everyone had a peaceful Christmas full of joy and laughter, surrounded by all of your loved ones... sending everyone lots of love and good wishes for this holiday season!!!!"

Jennifer Lopez, Emme, Daughter, Alex Rodriguez, Natasha, Ella

Instagram

The Girls

"My girls ❤️," Alex Rodriguez writes on Instagram, alongside a photo of J.Lo with her daughter, Emme, and his daughters, Natasha and Ella.

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Kids, Max, Emme, Twins, Daughters, Natasha, Ella, Lakers Game

Instagram

Family Selfie

J.Lo and A-Rod and their kids take a selfie while sitting courtside at a Lakers game.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Kids

BACKGRID

Family Fun Night

J.Lo and A-Rod bring their kids to a Lakers game.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, kids, Instagram

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Sunday Funday

Enjoying a lazy Sunday on Nov. 5, A-Rod writes, "#MySunday. Ice cream in the afternoon and then home to catch @sharktankabc! Tweet along with me during the show!"

Article continues below

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, kids, Instagram

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Pool Party

All the kids hang out with the too-cool couple in the pool.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, kids, Instagram

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Girls Rule

A-Rod is outnumbered by his two daughters and J.Lo's little girl.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, kids, Instagram

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Let's Eat

The duo are all smiles during a meal with Alex's daughters.

Article continues below

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, kids, Instagram

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Hang Time

The couple and the kids all hang together by the pool.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, kids, Instagram

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Island Time

Jennifer posted this photo of Alex's daughter on her Instagram on April 18. The star captioned the photo, "Tashi and lulu..."

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, kids, Instagram

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Flower Power

Jennifer has some filter fun with Alex's daughter.

Article continues below

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Instagram

Instagram

Pool Time

A-Rod spends time with J.Lo's kids at the pool.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Instagram

Instagram

Group Hug

The proud papa huddles up with the four kiddos.

Jennifer Lopez, Ella Alexander

Instagram

Sing It, Sister

The singer has some fun with her boyfriend's daughter Ella.

Article continues below

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Alex Rodriguez , Couples , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News , Sports

Trending Stories

Latest News
Janet Jackson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa Pays Tribute to "Finest Man" Mark Consuelos on His 48th Birthday

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Wears Sexy White Outfit on Vacation and Travis Scott Definitely Approves

Emeraude Toubia, Prince Royce

2019 Celebrity Weddings

Beyonce & Jay-Z Accept 2019 GLAAD Vanguard Award

Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tom Hanks Is Rita Wilson's Biggest Cheerleader at Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

John Cena, Blockers

John Cena Gets Cozy With Mystery Woman in Vancouver

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.