Chrissy Teigen is no amateur when it comes to clapping back at negative social media comments.
She's been shamed about her body, her parenting, her breastfeeding (or lack thereof in one instance) and so much more. But she's always come back swinging with an even better comment. C'mon, she's the Queen of Twitter, too.
Teigen repertoire extends beyond being a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, host of Lip Sync Battle and mother to Luna Stephens and Miles Stephens. She's also the author of the best-selling cookbook Cravings and tends to make the rest of her followers feel just that when she posts Instagram and Twitter videos of her many recipes and food experiments.
On Saturday, the 33-year-old got real with her 11 million Twitter followers about her current weight and her "new normal."
Teigen essentially made her tweet a question and answer session with herself, although it's surely a question she gets asked quite often.
"'how do you eat like this??' - basically I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before miles," she began. "he's 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much."
Teigen added, "Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!"
She wrote in a subsequent tweet, "the thinnest I've ever been was right after Luna. Postpartum depression. I'LL TAKE THESE POUNDS AND THIS FEELING!"
Earlier on Saturday, Teigen described a night out she had with her husband John Legend and their food explorations.
"yesterday we went to Joy in Highland Park & ordered, I am serious, everything on the menu. then we went to donut friend across the street and had apple fritters," she wrote. "then we went to somi somi for ice cream in k-town. then we went to Korean bbq. then I had a meatball sub at home."
She tweeted later in the morning, "it's been too long since thanksgiving. I'm gonna make thanksgiving dinner tonight."
Teigen has been open about her struggles with postpartum depression for some time. She explained to Glamour in November that her postpartum depression after giving birth to Luna happened three months afterwards.
"I thought postpartum was, you have the baby and you're sad. It was like, no. It sneaks up on a lot of people. That's why I thought it was important for me to talk about," she told the magazine.
At the 2018 Emmys, Teigen had the best clapback to someone who made a comment about her physical appearance.
Someone tweeted, "I'm asking this with the utmost respectful, but is @chrissyteigen pregnant again?"
"I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful," she replied. She gave birth to Miles in May, just about four months before the show.
In July, Teigen showed off her "mom bod" on Twitter and talked about what it was like to show lots of skin on social media. "also I don't really call this 'body confidence' because I'm not quite there yet. I'm still super insecure," she tweeted at the time. "I'm just happy that I can make anyone else out there feel better about themselves!"
But really, what time is Thanksgiving dinner?
