Teigen's modeling career kicked off after moving with her family to Huntington Beach, Calif., which led her to Sports Illustrated.

"Sports Illustrated was so good for me, just because they put more focus on personality," she tells the magazine. "I never saw it as a jerk-off moment. I never thought about a man flipping these pages and looking at me and being like, Yeah. For me it was like, 'I want to be the chick that I want other girls to see and be like.'"

This path also led her to the set of the "Stereo" music video in 2007, where she met her "brainiac" husband, who she admits she was a bit intimidated by at first. Two years later, Teigen attended the Time 100 Gala with Legend, "It was a table of, like, Oprah, Michelle Obama, and this woman who ran an incredible charity about sex trafficking in Southeast Asia. At this point, I wasn't anything. I remember going back to his dressing room and sobbing."

But it was around that same time that Teigen started on her path to social media stardom.

Thinking about where her life is right now, Teigen tells Glamour, "I still don't know my exact job title. I have no idea what is going to happen six months from now. I don't know anything. But maybe that's the way it works for a lot of people. And I'm OK with that."