We like him, and we love him.

Adam Scott AKA Parks and Recreation's favorite nerd, Ben Wyatt, turns 46 today and we can hardly wait to celebrate him. No, sadly we're not attending some super-secret bash for the actor that has guests like Amy Poehler or Rob Lowe, but we are celebrating him at our office.

It might not be the Parks Department in Pawnee, Indiana, but with a little help from our favorite TV moments from Scott's Parks and Rec character over the years, it'll definitely feel like it.

While Scott has a lot of great acting credits to his name including movies like Step Brothers and Leap Year and TV roles on Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, Ghosted and most recently Big Little Lies, there is one role that always stands out to us.

Can you guess what it is? Ben Wyatt on Parks and Rec, duh!