EXCLUSIVE!

The Good Place Sneak Peek: Adam Scott's Back as Trevor and He's Going to Ruin Everything...With Lemon Bars?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Oct. 2, 2018 11:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The Good Place is no stranger to twists. You know, like the twist where it was revealed Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and Jason (Manny Jacinto) were in hell (aka the Bad Place) the whole time. And the twist when you thought they'd actually get into the Good Place, but instead were brought back to life. Yeah, twists like that.

Now that they're back alive on Earth in season three, there's a new twist—Adam Scott is back. Scott played the nefarious demon Trevor in the first season of the NBC comedy. What's he doing there on Earth? Why he's there to throw a wrench into Michael's (Ted Danson) plans, of course!

"Trevor is a diabolical, sadistic agent of evil," Michael says in the exclusive sneak peek above. "He might just be the single most dangerous creature in the universe."

Photos

2018 Fall TV Preview: All the Scoop on Your Favorite Returning Shows

The Good Place

NBC

"Who wants lemon bars?! It's my nana's recipe and they are just sinful. Love them on my lips, hate them on my hips if you know what I mean," Trevor says.

If lemon bars are evil, then send us to the Bad Place!

The revived souls are back on earth, together, thanks to some meddling by Michael. They've all had near-death experiences (Michael saved them from the events that ended their mortal lives originally) and are together to learn how to be better, hopefully, and successfully complete the test set out by Gen (Maya Rudolph). But, again, twists. Trevor is there thanks to Shawn (Marc Evan Jackson) and that can only mean trouble. Just look at the glare he gives Eleanor.

It looks like Trevor's involvement will force Michael to make some drastic measures in order to save his grand scheme.

See what happens when The Good Place airs Thursdays, 8:30 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , Kristen Bell , Adam Scott
Latest News
Naomi Watts

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Insecure, Natasha Rothwell

TV Scene Stealers 2018: It's Time to Appreciate These Performers

Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, KJ Apa, Riverdale

Relive All the OMG Moments on Riverdale Courtesy of Archie, Veronica and Jughead Before Season 3 Premieres

Tiffani Thiessen, Jennifer Aniston

The One Where Tiffani Thiessen Was Almost Rachel on Friends

Selma Blair, Katie Holmes, Dawsons Creek

Amazing TV Roles That Almost Went to Other Actors

Mila Kunis, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Mila Kunis Is a PCAs Finalist Thanks to The Spy Who Dumped Me, But That's Not Her Only Funny Film to Date: See Them All Now!

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.