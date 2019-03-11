And a royal baby makes three!

For fans of A Christmas Prince and its Royal Wedding sequel, the next chapter in journalist-turned-Queen Amber and her new husband King Richard's royal romance is about to unfold yet again.

As devoted viewers may recall, we last caught up with Amber in November 2018, when the sequel chronicled her rocky road down the aisle. Not to fret, the lovebirds got their happy ever after, but thanks to a new teaser tweet from Netflix, we now know this love story is not over yet.

Netflix announced "some personal news" on Monday morning, leaving a photo of an ultrasound to do the rest of the talking. "Baby Makes 3," the teaser reads. "A Christmas Prince The Royal Baby This Holiday Season."