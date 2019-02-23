Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Regina King is officially an Oscar nominee!
The actress has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role at the 2019 Oscars for her incredible work in If Beale Street Could Talk. As award season comes to an end this weekend, we're looking back at King's stunning style evolution.
It was just last month that King dazzled on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes, where she wore a gorgeous Alberta Ferretti pink sequin dress. Just weeks ago, King turned heads in another pink gown, this time designed by Atelier Versace.
And that's only the recent ensembles that King has rocked on the red carpet!
In celebration of King, let's take a look back at her best looks! And be sure to watch as she hits the red carpet this weekend at the Academy Awards!
Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Pink Perfection
Regina King was a showstopper at the 2019 BAFTAs.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Red Carpet Ready
The Oscar nominee stopped for photographers at the Charles Finch & Chanel pre-BAFTAs dinner.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
All Smiles
The Golden Globe winner looked gorgeous at the 91st Oscars Nominees Luncheon.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Violet Vixen
The Seven Seconds performer was a vision in purple at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Alluring Lady
At the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, the This Is Us director turned heads in a pink gown.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review
White Hot
All eyes were on the Finest producer at the The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in 2019.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Pretty in Pink
King sparkled at the 2019 Golden Globes in a custom Alberta Ferretti pink sequin dress.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Glam Gal
The Enemy of the State actress rocked the red carpet in black and white Valentino gown at the 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Sheer Delight
The American Crime actress stopped for photographers in a beautiful Jenny Packham dress with crystal embellishments before making her way into the 2018 Governors Awards.
Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Radiant Smile
The Los Angeles native posed at a photo call for her movie, If Beale Street Could Talk, in New York City.
Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
Flower Power
The Emmy winner stunned on the red carpet in Michael Kors collection gown at the 2018 New York Film Festival Premiere of If Beale Street Could Talk.
Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic
Brilliant in Blue
The University of Southern California alum made heads turn at the If Beale Street Could Talk premiere at 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Shining Bright
King showed off her toned arms in a strapless yellow Christian Siriano dress at the 2018 Emmy Awards.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Bold in Black
The Seven Seconds star sported a black cutout dress by Christian Siriano at the 2017 Elle Women in Hollywood Awards.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Metallic Goddess
The BET Award winner shined in a metallic Galia Lahav dress at the 2017 Emmy Awards.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dazzling in Silver
The Southland actress struck a pose in Romana Keveza strapless gown at the 2017 Golden Globes.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Radiant in Red
King proved she knows how to make an entrance when arriving to the 2016 Emmys in a red strapless Elizabeth Kennedy frock.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Embellished Beauty
The NAACP Image Award winner paired an embellished top with a silver skirt for her appearance at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon in 2015.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Stylish Star
The Jerry Maguire performer looked amazing in Krikor Jabotian at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Golden Girl
The Big Bang Theory guest star was all smiles when arriving to the 2016 Golden Globes.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Pearl Perfection
So gorgeous! King was a true showstopper in a pearl adorned Krikor Jabotian dress at the 2015 Emmys.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards
Daring Diva
At the 2014 NAACP Image Awards, the Ray actress had all eyes on her in an edgy black Michael Costello gown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for PCA
Simply Stunning
The Leftovers star arrived to the 2013 People's Choice Awards in a lace adorned Badgley Mischka dress.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Hollywood Glam
King brought her A-game in a Romona Keveza gown at the 2012 NAACP Image Awards.
