Regina King Won't Let Lipstick on Her Dress Ruin 2018 Emmys Win

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 6:25 PM
We have a winner!
During tonight's 2018 Emmys, the competition was fierce when it came to Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. But after much excitement and anticipation, RuPaul and Leslie Jones had the honors of announcing the lucky recipient.
Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for Regina King!
"Okay. Really? Say word?! Oh, my god. Okay," a visibly shocked actress said on stage at the Microsoft Theater. "So I dropped lipstick on my dress and I was down there trying to get it out because I knew—wow."
She continued, "Okay. I didn't have nothing to say because I wasn't really expecting this. But I am so grateful. Television Academy, my friends, my peers: Thank you, thank you, thank you!"
In Netflix's Seven Seconds, the cast explores the tensions between African American citizens and Caucasian cops in a Jersey City. It's an opportunity Regina is grateful to share on the small screen.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
"Oh my god, thank you for creating an opportunity to tell a story and hold a mirror up to what's going on," she shared.
During her speech, Regina also got a few laughs when she expressed her desire to say a few naughty words. Ultimately, she was able to watch herself in a moment she will soon never forget.
"Today I am just floored. Russell Hornsby, the incredible cast...This is amazing," she shared. "I want to curse right now. This is good. Thank you, Jesus."
Laura Dern, Jessica Biel, Michelle Dockery, Edie Falco and Sarah Paulson were also nominated in the very impressive category.
Congratulations again, Regina!
Watch the 2018 Emmy Awards tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. For complete coverage of the 2018 Emmy Awards, watch E! News Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.!
