2019 Writers Guild Awards: The Complete List of Winners

We've officially hit the final homestretch of awards shows.

The 2019 Oscars are just one week away and feature a star-studded group of presenters, despite not having a host. Chadwick Boseman, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern, Melissa McCarthy Samuel L. Jackson and so many others will take the stage on Feb. 24 and hand out accolades to their fellow artists.

Feb. 17, however, was reserved for the writers. Just like producers had their show as well as directors and SAG-AFTRA members, the evening belonged to television and film's screenwriters. The 2019 Writers Guild Awards were held in both Los Angeles and New York. Chelsea Peretti hosted the L.A. event while Roy Wood Jr. led the evening in New York.

Attendees included John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, Kenan Thompson, Alison Brie, Amy Sedaris, Ellie Kemper and more.

Many of the nominated films also have Oscar nods.

Take a look below to see the full list of nominees and winners at the 2019 Writers Guild Awards.