SAG Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

by Johnni Macke | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 2:47 PM

Tonight's the night...the actors have spoken!

Unlike the award shows that have come before them, and the ones that will happen next, the Screen Actors Guild Awards is all about the actors.

We know that all awards shows are about the celebrities or the talent, but the SAG Awards are awarded by the actors themselves to their peers, so there's a whole different level of prestige when winning one of these trophies.

Tonight actors from both film and television are arriving at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles to celebrate one another at the 2019 SAG Awards (airing on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) and it's going to be a big show.

This year marks the second year that the show will have a host with Megan Mullally taking over hosting duties from 2018's leader Kristen Bell

The Will & Grace star will take the stage to run the show, but she won't be the only one having a good time.

Nominees like Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born, Christian Bale for Vice and Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards winner Glenn Close for The Wife will all be in attendance, which means the night is going to be full of stars.

This year the award show will also be celebrating 25 years and even though it's one of the younger award shows, the SAG Awards draws a lot of big names and it is a huge honor to win an award voted on by your peers.

In a few hours the show will begin and actors including, Sandra Oh, Antonio Banderas and Rachel Brosnahan could be taking the stage to accept an award.

While we don't know who will win just yet (two awards have been announced already), we do know that director Alan Alda has been named the 55th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award.

Plus, Crazy Rich Asians star Harry Shum Jr. was dubbed the award show's ambassador.

Throughout the night we will be updating the complete winners list here so you won't miss a single moment.

See the full list of winners below:

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

FILM:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Rich Asians

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman 

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Emma Stone, The Favourite, Sag Awards Stills

Atsushi Nishijima/Twentieth Century Fox

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

WINNER: Black Panther

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

GLOW Season 2

Netflix

TELEVISION:

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid's Tale

Ozark

This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Netflix

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

The Sinner, Bill Pullman

USA Network

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Anthony Hopkins, King Lear

Bill Pullman, The Sinner

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Emma Stone, Maniac

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

WINNER: GLOW

Marvel's Daredevil

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

The Walking Dead

Westworld

Only the SAG Awards are selected entirely by performers' peers in SAG-AFTRA.

Watch E! News Monday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. for complete coverage from the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

