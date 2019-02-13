by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Feb. 13, 2019 12:19 PM
We can't let our excitement for Frozen 2 go!
Earlier today, Disney dropped a big surprise by releasing a new trailer for the highly anticipated sequel.
The two-minute clip features all of your favorite characters including Anna, Kristoff and of course the loyal snowman Olaf.
At the same time, so much about the movie remains top-secret with fans guessing about what could happen when it's released November 22 just in time for Thanksgiving.
So what exactly do we know about the sequel? We're so glad you asked! After some serious research, we compiled some key facts about the project. Let's dive in shall we?
Recording Complete: Back in April of 2018, Kristen Bell appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed that she has already recorded her part of the film's sequel. "Well, you know, I can't say a lot because Disney has people everywhere," she teased. "But, I have recorded the movie. There will be edits before it's finished."
Kristen added, "I know the songs, I know the story—it's very good. I can't say much more than that or I'll get in trouble."
New Faces: Evan Rachel Wood and This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown may lend their voices to Disney's sequel. Back in July of 2018, Variety reported the Hollywood stars were in talks to appear in Frozen 2. And while Kristen couldn't confirm anything, she did show her support at the possible casting. "I love me some Sterling, I'll tell ya that much!" she shared with Entertainment Tonight.
The Secret Plot: What will Frozen 2 be about?! That's the question fans can't stop asking and one that nobody truly has the answer to. According to IMDB, Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf are going far in the forest to know the truth about an ancient mystery of their kingdom. We wish we could give you more, but we can't find anything truly substantial.
Instagram / Josh Gad
"Let It Go" Part 2: There's no question that the original Frozen resulted in several smash hits. After all, can you find a kid these days who doesn't know every word to "Let It Go" and "Love Is an Open Door?" When it comes to the film's sequel, co-director Jennifer Lee is confident the team has more than a few fresh hits on their hands. "We have a new song that I think is an evolution," she teased to Variety. "It's its own song…Bobby [Lopez] and Kristen [Anderson-Lopez] just delivered it three weeks ago. We've been working with them for two years and this song just came in and I love it."
More Movies, More Fun: During a recent interview with Fandango, Frozen co-director Chris Buck teased that Elsa will have a bit more "fun" in the upcoming sequel. "[In Frozen,] she had such a dramatic journey, and at the end she's just starting to feel like she can open up and have some fun again," he explained. "That's what was really good about Frozen Fever—we could have fun with Elsa. And that personality...you will see in the next one."
