Best Picture Tournament: Vote for Which of the Elite 8 Oscar-Winning Movies You Think Is Best

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Wed., Feb. 13, 2019 10:00 AM

Best Picture Tournament Elite 8, Gladiator, The Godfather, Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Silence of the Lambs

E! Illustration

Only one movie can be dubbed the Best Picture Tournament winner and we are one step closer to seeing which film it will be.

It's been a week since we began our February tournament, which is helping us countdown until the 91st Academy Awards show later this month and the competition has been stiff.

We started with the last 50 winners of Best Picture at the Oscars and after three rounds of voting we have narrowed it down to the elite eight films. Today marks the beginning of our fourth round of voting and we need your input now more than ever.

This round will take us from the top eight Oscar-winning films to the final four films in the running for the crown.

You can weigh in on which movie you think is really the best including, The Godfather, Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Silence of the Lambs and more. 

Read

Emilia Clarke, Chadwick Boseman, Sarah Paulson and More Stars Added to Oscars 2019 Presenters List

The Elite 8 round will close on Thursday, Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. PT so get to voting ASAP!

PS: the Oscars will air live on Feb. 24 and only then will we learn which film will be joining these iconic movies as the next Best Picture winner.

Best Picture Tournament: Elite 8
Titanic vs. The Godfather: Part II
60.8%
39.2%
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King vs. The Silence of the Lambs
43.0%
57.0%
Forrest Gump vs. Schindler's List
63.0%
37.0%
The Godfather vs. Gladiator
59.7%
40.3%

Watch E! on Sunday, Feb. 24 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. PT!

