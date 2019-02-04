Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Regina King and Amy Adams were among the actors in attendance at the 2019 Oscars Nominee Luncheon on Monday at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

The stars have all been nominated for their incredible work in film at the annual award ceremony, taking place on Feb. 24. Academy Award nominees Rami Malek, Glenn Close, Mahershala Ali and Mark Ronson were also present for the luncheon, where they struck a pose for photographers.

In just over two weeks, the Oscar nominees will likely hit the red carpet at the 91st Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre.