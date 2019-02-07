Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin admit that married life isn't easy, but they're working on it.

The couple, who tied the knot in September, are the cover stars for the March 2019 edition of Vogue. Inside the magazine, the newlyweds get candid about their relationship, with Justin opening up about his struggle to trust people, including Hailey.

"It's been so hard for me to trust people," he tells Vogue. "I've struggled with the feeling that people are using me or aren't really there for me, and that writers are looking to get something out of me and then use it against me. One of the big things for me is trusting myself. I've made some bad decisions personally, and in relationships. Those mistakes have affected my confidence in my judgment. It's been difficult for me even to trust Hailey."

But, he adds, turning to Hailey, "We've been working through stuff. And it's great, right?"