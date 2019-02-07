LOL! See Dream Kardashian Do Aunt Khloe's Makeup

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian has a new makeup artist!
On Wednesday night, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star let her 2-year-old niece, Dream Kardashian, apply lipstick to her face. In videos posted to Khloe's Instagram Story, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter can be seen using Khloe's BECCA Cosmetics lipstick, in the shade of Hot Tamale, on her aunt, as well as her own face.
As Dream applies the lipstick all over her mouth, Khloe tells her, "Wow! I think you have enough on, mama."
Dream then moves on to Khloe's face, where she applies the lipstick all over her aunt's mouth.
"I think you missed a spot over here, you forgot to put some here," Khloe tells Dream, who then puts the lipstick on her chin.
"No," Khloe laughs. "Up here, it's lipstick."
The E! star, who has a collaboration with BECCA Cosmetics and her BFF Malika Haqq, went on to share a series of photos after the lipstick session.
This cute makeup moment comes one month after Dream showed off her adorable personality while helping out her mom's hairstylist. So, maybe there's another beauty mogul emerging in the Kardashian family? We'll have to wait and see!
After you watch the sweet makeup video above, take a look at all of Dream's cutest pics!
Instagram
Firehouse Fun
Khloe takes True and her cousin Dream to the local fire station to give thanks to our service men and women.
Instagram
Giving Back
Dream and True even made handmade cards to give to the firefighters!
Twitter
Winter White
"Bling blaww burr," Rob shared.
Twitter
All Grown Up
Two-year-old Dream looks so grown up in this latest pic from Rob, which he caption, "my babbbbyyyy."
Instagram / Rob Kardashian
How Far I'll Go
"Moana!!" Rob tweeted on Thanksgiving 2018 weekend.
Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Strike a Pose
"LOL at her pose," Rob tweeted on Black Friday 2018.
Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Sweet Treat
"Smoothieee Queen," Rob tweeted a week before Dream's second birthday.
Instagram / Blac Chyna
2nd Birthday
Blac Chyna posted these photos of her and Rob Kardashian's daughter on her 2nd birthday.
Instagram
All Bundled Up
Blac Chyna posted this photo just ahead of Dream's 2nd birthday in November 2018.
Instagram
Cousin Love
Kim Kardashian's son Saint bonds with his little cousin at Khloe Kardashian's unicorn-themed cupcake party in October 2018.
Instagram
Cousin Cupcake Party
Dream appears with cousins Stormi Webster, True Thompson, Chicago West and Saint West at a pink cupcake party in October 2018.
Twitter
"Cheese!"
Dream looks just like her daddy in this cute pic posted by Rob.
Twitter
Pretty Pink
Rob snapped this photo of Dream looking pretty in her pink playroom.
Instagram
Pool Day
Rob and Dream enjoy a pool day that also includes some fun time on a KOLOLO Giant Unicorn inflatable.
Twitter
Pink for the Pary
"Then a little bit later another tea party. Lol im dying how My baby looks like two completely different girls in a matter of minutes. Lol LOVE U DREAM," Rob captioned this pic of Dream changing up her look for their second tea party.
Twitter
Tea for Two
"Mornings start with a tea party."
Instagram
Hug It Out
"Blessings," Kim captioned this sweet pic of Dream and cousin Saint West sharing a hug.
Twitter
Beep Beep
Little Dream hits the road in her pink toy car.
Twitter
Daddy's Little Drawer
"My silly girl ! Ok last pic of the day lol! Everyone have a BEAUTIFUL weekend! Duke baby."
Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Ballin'
Rob shares his loves of sports with little Dream.
Instagram
St Paddy's Day Baby
Rob Kardashian's 1-year-old girl celebrates St Patrick's Day 2018 (and his birthday) in style!
Instagram
Swingin' Sweetie
It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing! Blac Chyna shared this photo of Dream having fun on a swing set.
Twitter
Minnie Dream
Rob snaps a photo of Dream rocking a Minnie Mouse cap.
Twitter
Christmas Cutie
Rob posts a throwback on Twitter of Dream sporting an adorable Santa Claus robe.
Instagram
Dream Sports Sunnies
Dream is ready for the new year in her stunna shades.
Snapchat / Rob Kardashian
Dada!
Dream calls out to her dad while riding in a Little Tikes Princess Horse & Carriage.
Snapchat / Rob Kardashian
Big Girl Cup
Dream sips from a sippy cup.
Twitter
Cruisin'
Someone loves driving their pink Cozy Coupe!
Twitter
Cute Cousins
"Cousin love," Rob captioned this pic of Dream and P.
Twitter
Happy First Birthday
Rob Kardashian posted this photo on Twitter on his little girl's first birthday.
Twitter
Vroom Vroom
You get a car! And you get a car! Rob Kardashian shared this photo of Dream enjoying one of her first birthday presents.
Instagram
Three's Company
Dream hangs out with mama and big brother King.
Instagram
Happy Halloween!
Blac Chyna, daughter Dream Kardashian and son King Cairo get into the Halloween spirit.
Instagram, E!
First Halloween
Dream dons an adorable Raggedy Ann costume for Halloween.
Twitter
What a Little Pumpkin!
Rob Kardashian took this photo of Dream Kardashian enjoying some pumpkins during her first trip to the zoo.
Instagram
Big Girl Now
Dream gets her ears pierced for the very first time. Look at that bling!
Twitter
Peekaboo! I See You
Dream Kardashian and Reign Disick posed behind a spooktacular photo wall just a few weeks before Halloween.
Twitter
My Twin
Rob Kardashian tweeted this adorable picture of his little one smiling along with the caption "my twin" in September 2017.
Twitter
A Ball of Fun
Dream Kardashian looked adorable playing in a tiny ball pit.
Instagram
Fourth of July
Rob Kardashian posted this sweet pic of him with his baby girl on her first Fourth of July.
Instagram
Kiss Me, I'm Irish
Baby Dream celebrates her first St. Patrick's Day, and on her dad's 30th birthday!
Instagram
Drool Baby, Drool
"Look how long her eye lashes are," Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "I will never say no this Woman lol."
Instagram
First Valentine's Day!
"Stealing hearts mama," Rob wrote.
Instagram
Adorable Overalls
Dream rocks some pint-size overalls and a precious collared shirt.
Instagram
Dreamin' Away
The baby caught some zzzz's in style.
Instagram
Bubbly Baby
Dream's latest fascination? Bubbles!
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
What's Up?
The baby looks at her mother.
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
Kisses From Mama
Blac Chyna smooches her little girl.
