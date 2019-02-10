After winning Best Pop Duo/Group performance, Gaga appeared onstage to accept the award, saying, "I wish Bradley was here with me right now. He's over in the U.K., I know he wants to be here, Bradley, I love singing this song with you."

"And I, if I don't get another chance to say this, I just want to say I'm so proud to be a part of a movie that addresses mental health issues," she added. "They're so important and a lot of artists, a lot of artists deal with that. And we got to take care of each other. So if you see somebody that is hurting, don't look away. And if you are hurting, even though it might be hard, try to find that bravery within yourself to dive deep and go tell somebody and take them newspaper your head with you. I love you, thank you so much to the Grammys. Thank you."

Also on Sunday, Gaga won Best Pop Solo Performance for "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)." The award was also announced before the ceremony.

"A Grammy for 'Joanne' is more than me & my family could ever dream of," the singer tweeted. "I sang that version in one take, & poured my entire life & soul into it. Thank you so much for this gift I am completely shocked. 2nd Grammy win of the night I am so overwhelmed by this kindness. #grammys."

Prior to this year, Gaga had six Grammy wins under her belt.