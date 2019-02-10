Lady Gaga's Best Pop Solo Performance Win at the 2019 Grammys Is More Than She "Could Ever Dream Of"

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 2:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The Grammys are just gaga for Lady Gaga

The 32-year-old pop icon  took home the award Best Pop Performance at the 2019 Grammys on Sunday night, with her song "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" off her Joanne album winning the stacked category.

The other nominees in the category were Beck ("Colors"), Camila Cabello ("Havana [Live]"), Ariana Grande ("God Is a Woman"), and Post Malone ("Better Now"). 

Gaga took to Twitter to acknowledge the big win, which was announced before the official start of the ceremony, and revealed how important the song was for her and her family. 

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

"A Grammy for Joanne is more than me & my family could ever dream of," Gaga tweeted. "I sang that version in one take, & poured my entire life and soul into it." 

The song was inspired by the singer's late aunt, Joanne Germanotta, who passed away due to complications from lupus before Gaga could ever meet her. 

"I'm very connected to my aunt, Joanne, who died of lupus. It's a very personal thing. I don't want my fans to be worried about me," she told  the UK's Times Online  in 2010, with the interviewer then asking if she'd been tested for the genetic autoimmune disease.  "Yes," she responded, pausing before continuing her thought. "But I don't want anyone to be worried." 

A month later, while speaking with Larry King on CNN that she had tested borderline positive for the disease, but she showed no signs of symptoms and didn't have it at that time.

Gaga was already emotional after winning her first Grammy of the night for Best Song Written For Visual Media along with Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt for "Shallow," the hit duet from A Star Is Born.

"I'm not gonna be able to wear any makeup tonight. We just won our first of Grammy nominations for the night," she tweeted. "I'm in tears with honor and gratitude. Thank you @RecordingAcad #Grammys #Grammy and my co-writers and Bradley I love you so much thank you."

"Shallow"'s win also marked the first Grammy win for Bradley Cooper, her co-star and director, who was attending the 2019 BAFTA Awards in support of the film. 

Lady Gaga is set to perform during the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. 

After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special at 11:30 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. for a recap of music's biggest night.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , Grammys , Top Stories , Apple News , Lady Gaga

Trending Stories

Latest News
Naomi Watts, NYFW

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Michelle Obama, 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

Michelle Obama Is the True Rock Star During 2019 Grammys Surprise Appearance

Camila Cabello, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Performance

Camila Cabello's 2019 Grammys Opening Performance With Ricky Martin and J Balvin Includes Subtle Political Statement

Offset, Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

Cardi B and Offset Share Major PDA Moment on the 2019 Grammys Red Carpet

Bebe Rexha, 2019 Grammy Awards

Bebe Rexha Credits Her Vision Board for 2019 Grammys Best New Artist Nomination

MusiCares honoring Dolly Parton, Pink

Pink's Daughter Presents Her With a Homemade Grammy After Singer Loses at 2019 Awards

Ricky Martin, Matteo Martin, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Celeb Kids

Robin Thicke, Ricky Martin and More Celebs Brought Their Kids to the 2019 Grammys

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.