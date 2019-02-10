The Grammys are just gaga for Lady Gaga.

The 32-year-old pop icon took home the award Best Pop Performance at the 2019 Grammys on Sunday night, with her song "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" off her Joanne album winning the stacked category.

The other nominees in the category were Beck ("Colors"), Camila Cabello ("Havana [Live]"), Ariana Grande ("God Is a Woman"), and Post Malone ("Better Now").

Gaga took to Twitter to acknowledge the big win, which was announced before the official start of the ceremony, and revealed how important the song was for her and her family.