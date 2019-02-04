The Young and the Restless family is paying tribute to a very special cast member.

Earlier today, Los Angeles Police confirmed to E! News that Kristoff St. John was found dead in his California home on Sunday afternoon. He was 52 years old.

Authorities say they were called to a possible alcohol overdose but a cause of death is unconfirmed at this time.

"The news of Kristoff St. John's passing is heartbreaking. He was a very talented actor and an even better person," CBS and Sony Pictures said in a statement to E! News. "For those of us who were fortunate enough to work with him on The Young and the Restless for the last 27 years, he was a beloved friend whose smile and infectious laugh made every day on set a joy and made audiences love him."