February is the month of love, groundhogs and continuous cold weather, but that's not all. With a new month comes new movies hitting theaters which is very exciting.

Whether you're a fan of romantic comedies or love horror films, February is bringing something for everyone to see at the movies and we have a feeling you'll find more than one flick to watch in theaters.

The month kicks off with action thriller Miss Bala starring Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez and comedy/love story, Then Came You starring Nina Dobrev, Maisie Williams and Asa Butterfield.

There are also films for the kids with the newest toy film, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, the third movie in the dragon-fueled franchise.

Of course love is in high supply as well thanks to Isn't Romantic which hits theaters the day before Valentine's Day, which sounds like the perfect date-night movie to us!