All the Animated Movies Disney Is Remaking as Live-Action Films

Get ready, Disney fans! Another live-action remake is coming your way.

That's right! The House of Mouse is reportedly revamping its 1996 classic The Hunchback of Notre Dame. According to Deadline, Tony-winning playwright David Henry Hwang will write the new movie, and Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz will write the music. Mandeville Films is said to be producing the remake along with Josh Gad. Although, casting decisions have yet to be confirmed.

Based on the novel by Victor Hugo, the story tells the tale of Quasimodo—a lonely hunchback who lives in the bell towers of Notre Dame and has only gargoyles as friends. He soon meets a beautiful gypsy named Esmeralda and goes on to defend her from the evil Frollo.

The animated movie featured a star-studded cast, including Tom Hulce as Quasimodo, Demi Moore as Esmeralda and Jason Alexander as the gargoyle Hugo.