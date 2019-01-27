You May Have Missed These Reunions at the 2019 SAG Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner
It was a night of reunions at the 2019 SAG Awards!
The show may have been all about honoring the best acting performances in film and on television but several performers also reunited with their co-stars from the past.
Fatal Attraction cast mates, Glenn Close and Michael Douglas took to the Screen Actors Guild Awards stage to present Patricia Arquette with her trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries.
Mahershala Ali received his award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture from his former House of Cards costar, Robin Wright.
Aloha costars Bradley Cooper and Emma Stone posed together while attending the big show and we couldn't get enough of seeing them reunited.
Sandra Oh and her former Grey's Anatomy costar, Jason Winston George, looked thrilled to see each other on the red carpet.
See all the cast reunions from your favorite television shows and movies below.
Mahershala Ali & Robin Wright
The actress presented her former House of Cards costar with his award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture during the ceremony.
Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams & Christian Bale
We hope it was an American Hustle reunion for these costars at the SAG Awards who all made to this year's ceremony.
Tom Hanks & Robin Wright
These Forrest Gump costars were both at the SAG Awards and here is hoping for a pic together!
Zachary Levi, Matt Bomer & Scott Bakula
All these Chuck actors were in attendance at the SAG Awards. Is it too much to ask for a cast photo?
Sandra Oh & Jason Winston George
We loved seeing this Grey's Anatomy reunion on the red carpet.
Bradley Cooper & Emma Stone
These Aloha castmates were all smiles as they posed together at the big show.
Glenn Close & Michael Douglas
The Fatal Attraction costars reunited to present Patricia Arquette with her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries.
