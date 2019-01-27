You May Have Missed These Reunions at the 2019 SAG Awards

  By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 7:41 PM

Michael Douglas, Glenn Close, SAG Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

It was a night of reunions at the 2019 SAG Awards!

The show may have been all about honoring the best acting performances in film and on television but several performers also reunited with their co-stars from the past.

Fatal Attraction cast mates, Glenn Close and Michael Douglas took to the Screen Actors Guild Awards stage to present Patricia Arquette with her trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries.

Mahershala Ali received his award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture from his former House of Cards costar, Robin Wright.

Aloha costars Bradley Cooper and Emma Stone posed together while attending the big show and we couldn't get enough of seeing them reunited.

Sandra Oh and her former Grey's Anatomy costar, Jason Winston George, looked thrilled to see each other on the red carpet. 

See all the cast reunions from your favorite television shows and movies below.

Mahershala Ali, Robin Wright, SAG Awards, SAG Awards Reunions

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine

Mahershala Ali & Robin Wright

The actress presented her former House of Cards costar with his award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture during the ceremony.

Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams, Christian Bale, SAG Awards, SAG Awards Reunions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams & Christian Bale

We hope it was an American Hustle reunion for these costars at the SAG Awards who all made to this year's ceremony. 

Robin Wright, Tom Hanks, SAG Awards 2019

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tom Hanks & Robin Wright

These Forrest Gump costars were both at the SAG Awards and here is hoping for a pic together!

Zachary Levi, Scott Bakula, Matt Bomer, SAG Awards 2019

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

Zachary Levi, Matt Bomer & Scott Bakula

All these Chuck actors were in attendance at the SAG Awards. Is it too much to ask for a cast photo?

Sandra Oh, Jason Winston George, SAG Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner

Sandra Oh & Jason Winston George

We loved seeing this Grey's Anatomy reunion on the red carpet.

Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper, SAG Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Bradley Cooper & Emma Stone

These Aloha castmates were all smiles as they posed together at the big show. 

Michael Douglas, Glenn Close, SAG Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Glenn Close & Michael Douglas

The Fatal Attraction costars reunited to present Patricia Arquette with her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries.

Watch E! News Monday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. for complete coverage from the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

