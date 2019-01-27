You May Have Missed These Reunions at the 2019 SAG Awards

It was a night of reunions at the 2019 SAG Awards!

The show may have been all about honoring the best acting performances in film and on television but several performers also reunited with their co-stars from the past.

Fatal Attraction cast mates, Glenn Close and Michael Douglas took to the Screen Actors Guild Awards stage to present Patricia Arquette with her trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries.

Mahershala Ali received his award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture from his former House of Cards costar, Robin Wright.

Aloha costars Bradley Cooper and Emma Stone posed together while attending the big show and we couldn't get enough of seeing them reunited.

Sandra Oh and her former Grey's Anatomy costar, Jason Winston George, looked thrilled to see each other on the red carpet.

See all the cast reunions from your favorite television shows and movies below.