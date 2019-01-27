Mahershala Ali Thanks His Fellow Performers During SAG Awards Win

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 5:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mahershala Ali, 2019 SAG Awards, Winners

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Congratulations to Mahershala Ali!

The 44-year-old actor took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his role in Green Book at the 2019 SAG Awards tonight.

After it was announced that the House of Cards performer had won at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, he took the stage to thank his fellow actors for inspiring him.

"The more I am fortunate and blessed to get to do this work the more I realize how much I need you, all of you in this room to draw inspiration from and get my cues as to how to go deeper and I'm just really grateful to be among this fraternity of people, fraternity of artists who have the good fortune of getting to deal and wrestle with the human condition and trying to do that responsibly," he explained.

The True Detective actor also took the time to thank his family for their support. 

 

Read

SAG Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

It's clear that audiences and his fellow actors were riveted by the California native's transformation into Dr. Don Shirley in Green Book.

In the Golden Globe winning film, Ali plays an African American pianist who hires an Italian-American bouncer to be his driver as he tours the South in the midst of racial segregation in America during the 1960s.

The Oscar winner beat out Timothée Chalamet (Beautiful Boy), Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman), Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born) and Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) to win the trophy at the SAG Awards.

The New York University alum previously won the same award for his work on Moonlight. He also shared the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture with his Hidden Figures costars in 2017.

Ali's co-star, Viggo Mortensen, is also up for the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture prize.

Watch E! News Monday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. for complete coverage from the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 SAG Awards , SAG Awards , Awards , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mindy Kaling, 2019 Sundance Film Festival

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Megan Mullally, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

A Song, Smitty and Sexts: These Are Megan Mullally's Best Moments From the 2019 SAG Awards

FIJI Water Girls, 2019 SAG Awards

FIJI Water Girls Are Back for the 2019 SAG Awards But There's a Catch

Glenn Close, 2019 SAG Awards, Winners

Glenn Close Is Visibly Shocked as She Wins 2019 SAG Award for Best Actress After 14-Year Lull

Bradley Cooper, Milo Ventimiglia, 2019 SAG Awards

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 SAG Awards

Giuliana Rancic, 2019 SAG Awards

All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2019 SAG Awards Dress

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 403

Fast Cars and Smoky Cigars! Nikki Bella's Single Life Raises Some Eyebrows on Total Bellas

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.