They're No.1!
When it comes to cute celebrity couples there are a lot of winners in our minds, but when you combine celebrities and athletes together you get a power couple that can't be beat.
As we get ready to watch Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday, we've taken a look at all of the hottest athlete and celebrity couples that exist.
While they aren't all made up of football stars and their gorgeous gals, there are a lot of footballers, including Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his stunning wife Gisele Bündchen who deserve a little love ahead of the big game.
OK, they have clearly won the love lottery with their wives and girlfriends, so they technically don't need any more love from us, but we are sort of obsessed with these power couples so we want to recognize them!
There's something about seeing successful duos like Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, David and Victoria Beckham and Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler kill it at life together that shows us that true love does exist.
Sure, we aren't dating these athletic dreamboats or BFFs with their supermodel, singer or actress other halves, but that doesn't mean we can't still love them as a unit. In fact, these fierce duos make us happy and envious all at once and we're totally good with that.
Check out the best athletes and their even better significant others below and prepare to see true love on full display.
Oh, and if you do care about the Super Bowl, you can watch Brady and his teammates face off against the Rams on Sunday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on CBS.
We have a feeling Bündchen will be their rooting for her main man, which again makes us want to find our forever beau ASAP.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are the power couple when it comes to football players and celebrity wives. The New England Patriots quarterback and his supermodel wife have been married since 2009 and have a picture perfect life in Boston with their three children, John (from Brady's ex girlfriend Bridget Moynahan), Benjamin and Vivian.
Darren Gerrish/Darren Gerrish/WireImage
Victoria & David Beckham
When it comes to athletes and superstar wives, this couple is No.1. Victoria and David Beckham have been married since 1999, have four kids together—three boys Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and daughter Harper—and have their own empires that make them the ultimate dream team.
MEGA
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union
Actress Gabrielle Union married Miami Heat b-baller Dwyane Wade in 2014. The power couple welcomed their first child together via surrogate in November 2018.
John Shearer/WireImage
Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher
Country singer Carrie Underwood has been married to Canadian hockey star Mike Fisher since 2010. The duo has three-year-old son Isaiah together and welcomed their second son, Jacob, in January 2019.
Katch International/REX/Shutterstock
Alex Rodriguez & Jennifer Lopez
Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez has been dating singer Jennifer Lopez since 2017 and they've managed to mix their families and make fans envious of their lives on a daily basis ever since.
Instagram
Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler
Very Cavallari star Kristin Cavallari is married to former Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler. The couple reside in Nashville, Tennessee and have three kids together.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Kate Upton & Justin Verlander
Supermodel Kate Upton wed Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander in 2017 following Verlander's World Series win and they are now expecting their first child together.
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Russell Wilson & Ciara
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said "I do" to singer Ciara in 2016 in England and it was pure magic. The pair continue to give us #RelationshipGoals on a regular basis with their chemistry and sweet home life raising two children, Future (from Ciara's rapper ex, Future), who is four years old and Sienna who they welcomed in 2017.
JB Lacroix/WireImage
Brooks Laich & Julianne Hough
In 2017, Julianne Hough married her hunky hockey beau Brooks Laich and their adventures and travels have been making us jealous ever since.
Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Danny Amendola & Olivia Culpo
The on-again, off-again couple began dating in 2016 when Danny Amendola was a New England Patriots player and after a few ups and downs the now-Miami Dolphins player is back with his Model Squad star girlfriend.
Rick Kern/WireImage
Andy Roddick & Brooklyn Decker
Grace and Frankie star Brooklyn Decker has been married to professional tennis player Andy Roddick since 2009. The adorable couple resides in Austin, Texas and have two children together.
Shutterstock
Gerard Piqué & Shakira
The Colombian singing sensation has been dating professional soccer player Gerard Piqué since 2010. The couple has two sons Milan and Sasha together.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection
Eric Johnson & Jessica Simpson
The singer and designer married her longtime sweetheart, former NFL tight end Eric Johnson in 2014. Together they have two children, Maxwell and Ace, and are getting ready to welcome baby number three this year.
Courtesy of iHeartRadio
Mike Caussin & Jana Kramer
The former football tight end and his country singer wife said "I do" in 2015. Together the pair now have two children, daughter Jolie and newborn son Jace.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann / Instagram
Kroy Biermann & Kim Zolciak
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is married to pro-footballer Kroy Biermann, who was a linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Derek & Hannah Jeter
Former Yankees player Derek Jeter has been married to his model wife since 2016. In 2017, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Bella Raine. In January 2018, they welcomed their second daughter named Story Grey.
Katie Kauss / KDK Creative
Eric & Jessie James Decker
The former football star and country singer tied the knot in 2013 and have brought fans along with them throughout their love story, including their lives with two kids, thanks to their reality show Eric & Jessie: Game On.
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
Larsa & Scottie Pippen
Kim Kardashian West's BFF Larsa has been married to retired NBA star Scottie Pippen for more than 20 years.
