Jason Bateman Gives Inspiring Speech at 2019 SAG Awards: "You're Just One Job Away"

  • By
    &

by alyssa morin | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 6:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jason Bateman, 2019 SAG Awards, Best Actor, Drama Series

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Jason Bateman is going home with an award tonight!

Yes, awards season is still going strong especially now that the 2019 SAG Awards are here. Tonight, it's all about the actors celebrating actors.

During Sunday night's show, Hollywood's biggest stars sat with a bated breath as presenters, Laverne Cox and Awkafina, announced the winner for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.

It was none other than Bateman for his role on Netflix's Ozark series.

Giving an inspiring speech, he recalls not being offered a lot of roles for a few years, and feels "lucky enough to do this." 

"You wonder if you're any good 'cause what we're doing is we're just liars up there, you know, and we're wondering if people are buying it. Everybody is just a job away," he said. "For me it was Arrested developmentI am very, very grateful to that show. I just want to say to the people at home and not working as frequently as they want, you're just one job away. You're plenty talented. Hang in there."

Of course, he gave a special shout-out to his wife, Amanda Anka, and two daughters, Francesca Nora Bateman and Maple Sylvie Bateman.

"Without you none of it would be enjoyable and probably wouldn't be possible. So I love you more than I even tell you I do," he sweetly told his family. "I'll be home for kisses so don't go to bed. Amanda, pop a mint. I'm going to come give you yours in about five minutes."

Read

SAG Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

For his role on Ozark, the actor's performance was most certainly noteworthy.

Amanda Anka, Jason Bateman, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The Netflix series is currently in its second season. Since its pilot, fans have gone wild over the hit drama. So it only makes sense that Bateman would take home the SAG award. 

Although, the lineup of nominees in this category was full of incredible talent. 

He beat out Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale)John Krasinski (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) and Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in Drama Series category.

Without a doubt, the 2019 SAG Awards are proving to be unforgettable. Some of tonight's winners include Emily Blunt, Mahershala Ali, Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub.

From show-stopping ensembles to Megan Mullally hilariously hosting the show (she's the second host ever), this will definitely be a night to remember.

Congrats to the Ozark actor on his big win tonight! 

For updates on winners, swoon-worthy fashion moments and more, E! has you covered.

Watch E! News Monday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. for complete coverage from the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jason Bateman , 2019 SAG Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mindy Kaling, 2019 Sundance Film Festival

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Giuliana Rancic, 2019 SAG Awards

All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2019 SAG Awards Dress

Christian Carino, Lady Gaga, 2019 SAG Awards

Lady Gaga Is Living Her Best Life at the 2019 SAG Awards

Emma Stone, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

2019 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Yara Shahidi, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

SAG Awards 2019: Best Dressed Stars

John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

2019 SAG Awards: Red Carpet Couples

Emily Blunt, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Emily Blunt Gave the Most Swoon-Worthy Shout-Out to John Krasinski in SAG Award Acceptance Speech

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.