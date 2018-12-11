Harry Shum Jr. Named Ambassador for the 2019 SAG Awards

Make way for the 2019 SAG Awards' new ambassador!

Harry Shum Jr. has claimed the coveted spot this year—and deservedly so, as he's appeared on both the big and small screens. Most notably, perhaps, is his role as Magnus Bane on Freeform's Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments, which earned him the Male TV Star of 2018 award at the E! People's Choice Awards last month. Shum, of course, also starred as Charlie Wu in Warner Bros.' Crazy Rich Asians. And let's not forget he is a former SAG Award winner (Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series) for his work on Glee.

The actor, who last month announced that he and wife Shelby Robara are having a baby girl, can add this new title to the books.

Leading up to glamorous SAG Awards, Shum will perform his ambassador duties by attending pre-show events, where he will use social media to share sneak peeks with fans. And during the SAG Awards red carpet pre-show webcast, he'll get his chance to announce the film and television stunt ensembles who are honored for their outstanding action performances. He'll also be at the pouring of the famous statuette.

When the ambassador gig is up, the actor star will reprise his role his role in the Crazy Rich Asians sequel, which is still in pre-production. And next year, he'll put up his hat for the last season of Shadowhunters, which will return for its third and final season on Feb. 25.