Anna Faris Reveals How She Spices Things Up in the Bedroom

Anna Faris is opening up about her personal life.
On a new episode of her Unqualified podcast, the Mom star dishes about everything from how she spices things up in the bedroom to her divorce from Chris Pratt. The exes, who officially became divorced in Nov. 2018, share a 6-year-old son together, Jack. After listening to a caller's breakup story on the podcast episode, Faris talks about her relationship with Pratt and how they co-parent their son.
"Chris and I work really hard 'cause we have Jack, that is sort of the long game idea and making sure Jack is really happy, which makes us really happy," Faris says. "We have sort of the luxury of circumstance. You know, we are both in other loving relationships...but it is...it's like how do you not in general sink into a place of bitterness?"
Both Faris and Pratt have moved on following their split. Faris has been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, while Pratt is in a relationship with author Katherine Schwarzenegger. The couples even spent time together back in October when they all celebrated Halloween with Jack.
"I do want to reiterate though, that I f--king acknowledge, we all do, everyone acknowledges, that there is bitterness and pain with all breakups and that hopefully makes us all human," Faris also adds. "But the long game is just the worst being the bigger person. It just is. It f--king sucks until, then what happens though, is that everyone's happy."
Later on in the episode, after listening to another caller talk about considering a threesome with her husband and another woman, Faris says she doesn't know if it would be a good idea for the couple. Faris then asks the caller if she owns a wig, admitting that sometimes she'll put on a wig and "play different characters" in bedroom situations.
"Sometimes I'll put on like a short black bob wig that I have and I play a different character, because I am an actress," Faris says. "I like to play different characters sometimes in a romantic situation. I like that it sort of satisfies my sensibilities of getting to be someone else and it is also like a turn on for a partner."
"I also like to play really trashy girls because I am not a great lover. I'm very lazy," Faris admits. "Usually, I like to call myself a stripper named Tragedy. It turns me on."
