How Captain Marvel Might Just Save the Day in Avengers: Endgame

Thanos might have met his match in Captain Marvel.

In 2018's Avengers: Infinity War's mid-credits scene, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) sent an urgent message to Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) before he turned to dust along with half the universe. While it's clear she'll play a big part in Avengers: Endgame, how she will be involved remains a mystery—especially since she was conspicuously M.I.A. in the movie's teaser trailer.

E! News visited the set of Larson's Captain Marvel movie eight months ago, set nearly three decades before Thanos (Josh Brolin) acquired the Infinity Stones, snapped his fingers and committed mass genocide. Executive producer Jonathan Schwartz said he "talked a lot" with directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo and screenwriter Markus McFeely to ensure they were "on the same page" about how her performance would "be perceived in both movies."