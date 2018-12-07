With the release of the teaser trailer, fans got a glimpse of what happened after Thanos committed galactic genocide—and how the surviving superheroes will fight to right his wrongs.

It opens with Iron Man in space, recording a message for Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow). "Is this thing on? Hey, Ms. Potts. if you find this recording, don't feel bad about this. Part of the journey is the end. Just for the record, being adrift in space with zero promise of rescue is more fun than it sounds. Food and water went out four days ago, oxygen will run out tomorrow morning. That'll be it. When I drift off, I will dream about you," he tells her. "It's always you."

At one point, tears run down Captain America's cheek. "We lost. All of us. We lost friends. We lost family. We lost a part of ourselves," he tells the last Avengers. "This is the fight of our lives."

It seems all is lost, and then...well, just watch the trailer until the very end.

Avengers 4 will premiere in theaters nationwide on May 3, 2019.