Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Engaged

It looks like Sarah Hyland accepted Wells Adams' final rose!

The couple announced on social media Tuesday evening that they are engaged.

"That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff @wellsadams," the Modern Family star wrote on Instagram with a collage of photos from the proposal. Adams would comment, "It takes two! Well 5 including the doggos! Love you more bab....fiancé!"

The Bachelor Nation member also posted a video on Instagram with lyrics from Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors: "I'll be Johnny, you be June. But forever."

Adams and Hyland were dating for well over a year before he popped the question. The couple first sparked relationship rumors on Halloween 2017 when they dressed up in coordinated costumes from Stranger Things. E! News then confirmed on Nov. 6, 2017 that they were officially an item.

For the first chunk of their relationship, Hyland and the 35-year-old podcast host were trying it out long distance as he lived in Nashville and she in Los Angeles. Adams finally packed up a U-Haul and moved to LaLa Land in August.