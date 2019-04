Tous les détails du parcours fitness de Jamie-Lynn Sigler après son accouchement

View this post on Instagram

A lot of you write me about my fitness journey. Here it is. This was 5 months post partum.. and then the second photo was in January. @alicia.todisco.training you changed the game for me. I do strength training 2-3 times a week on a rug in my home. That’s it. Also, it is NOT about being skinny. I could care less. This hard work is what keeps all my professional and personal dreams alive . I have MS and I am still strong. #motivationalmonday