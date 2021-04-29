How Prince William Finally Realized Kate Middleton Would Make a Perfect Future Queen

Prince William and Kate Middleton may not become king and queen for decades yet—and they're undoubtedly in no rush—but when the time comes, they'll be ready.

William "takes public duties very seriously and fulfills a large number of public engagements, great and small, and does so without complaint," royals expert Robert Hazell, a professor at University College London and author of The Role of Monarchy in Modern Democracy: European Monarchies Compared, told E! News in a recent interview.

And those who enjoy having a monarchy in their midst can rest assured that William has picked just the right person to be by his side for the duration of the journey, much as the queen herself did 75 years ago.

"I think that Kate is a bit like Prince Philip supporting the Queen," royal biographer Penny Junor told People last summer. "She doesn't outshine William but still has a lot to say herself."

It's no secret that Kate, also known as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has been steadfastly stepping up as William has taken on more responsibility at the Firm as, due to the inevitable passage of time, his own father, Prince Charles, edges closer to the top job.