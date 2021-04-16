How to Watch the 2021 Oscars on TV and Online

Weitere : 2021 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here!

Hollywood's biggest night is right around the corner. After a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Oscars is taking place next weekend, on Sunday, April 25.

With movie theaters facing temporary closures in the past year, many of the Oscar-nominated films debuted on streaming sites, including Netflix and Amazon, so we could watch from the comfort of our couches. Now, it's time to see which will win the coveted trophies.

The Academy is aiming to make the award show "an intimate, in-person event" filmed at both Union Station in Los Angeles and the traditional Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The Oscar nominees will also celebrate with a 90-minute "pre-show gathering" in the Union Station courtyard to enjoy cocktails with their fellow A-listers.

Since the 2021 Oscars will be mainly in person, expect plenty of glitz and glamour from the red carpet, as well as several moving speeches from the night's big winners.